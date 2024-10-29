Wildlife team rescues leopard atop a tree at Manabari tea plantation

A dramatic rescue operation unfolded today as members of a wildlife squad worked tirelessly to bring a stranded leopard to safety after it had taken refuge atop a tree to escape the crowds.

The incident occurred in the Manabari tea plantation, located near the Chel River in Malbazar block, Jalpaiguri district, sparking both panic and curiosity among the local tea workers.

The leopard sighting happened early in the day, as a group of women tea workers were en route to the plantation to begin their day’s plucking. Spotting not one but three leopards in a drainage area within the tea garden, one of the women raised the alarm, leading others to cry out in fear and alert the surrounding community. In response to the human presence, two of the leopards fled the area, but one took to the heights of a nearby tree, seeking refuge in its upper branches.

Advertisement

As the word spread, hundreds of workers gathered near the tree, anxious and agitated. Their concerns were fuelled by recent incidents in which they had lost domestic animals, including cattle and poultry, to suspected leopard attacks. While some workers considered taking matters into their own hands to drive the animal away, a more cautious group notified the tea plantation management, who promptly contacted the forest department for assistance.

Forest officials quickly arrived at the scene, securing the area to ensure the safety of both the leopard and the onlookers. However, the challenge remained on how to safely retrieve the animal from its precarious perch. Recognising the complexities of the situation, the wildlife squad ultimately decided to set up a temporary observation camp near the tree to monitor the leopard’s movements and plan a potential rescue operation.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) D P Sen informed the media that the team may have to resort to tranquilizing the animal if other methods to bring it down prove unsuccessful. “We are committed to protecting both the leopard and the residents. If necessary, tranquilization will be the final step to ensure a safe rescue,” Sen said.

The DFO further noted that such leopard encounters are becoming increasingly common in the tea plantation areas. A key reason is the rise of individual poultry farming within the workers’ quarters, which attracts leopards looking for easy prey. With wildlife corridors shrinking, these predators are more frequently straying into populated areas.

As of this evening, the leopard remains perched in the treetop, while wildlife squad members continue their observation to protect both the animal and the local community, working to prevent any potential conflict.