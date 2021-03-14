West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee made her first public appearance in a wheelchair and leg in a cast on Sunday afternoon as she led a rally in Kolkata, rolling in her wheelchair along with hundreds of party workers and supporters.

Paying homage to the 14 villagers of Nandigram who died in police firing on March 14, 2007, Mamata Banerjee declared that nothing will keep her from protecting the democratic rights of the people.

Banerjee had injured her leg in Nandigram on Wednesday when she had gone there to file her nomination papers.

“I am hurt and unwell, but my goal remains. My body is full of bruises. I will continue to roam around Bengal on this wheelchair. If I go on bed rest, who will reach out to the people of Bengal?” she said.

“I will never bow down. Remember, a wounded tiger is extremely dangerous,” she said adding, “May the unholy powers be destroyed and the good prevail.”

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission had said that there is no evidence that Mamata Banerjee was attacked adding that it was an accident and that her security protocol was flouted.

The Commission had ordered an investigation into the matter.

After the mishap, Banerjee had said that there was no police personnel around her at the time and that is when four or five people had pushed her against her car and shut the door on her

