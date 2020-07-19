West Bengal recorded the highest single- day spike of 2,198 fresh Covid cases and 27 deaths even as the state administration urged people not to panic and assured that the authorities were adequately prepared to handle additional number of patients. Kolkata and North 24-Parganas registered the highest number of fresh cases so far ~ 648 and 554 respectively.

On the other hand, as many as 1,286 patients ~ the highest so far ~ were discharged in the last 24 hours. The total case count has crossed 40,000 while the death toll stood at 1,076.

According to data available with the state health department, out of 14,709 active cases, more than 10,000 patients (72 per cent) are asymptomatic, 2,200 patients (15 per cent) are mildly symptomatic, 1,250 patients (8.5 per cent) are moderate and 660 (4.5 per cent) are serious.

“Out of a 10 crore population only 660 Covid patients are seriously ill. Is it such a big number that the government will not be able to handle it? Even if we include the moderate patients then the number is less than 2000. So, why should one panic? The situation is similar across the country and West Bengal is not an exception.

Wearing masks and maintaining social distancing are the only antidotes. Cases will continue to rise but don’t panic. Our speed is higher than Covid. So, there is no reason to panic,” said state chief secretary Rajiva Sinha at a Press Conference today. Stressing that there is nothing alarming in West Bengal, Mr Sinha said the death rate is 2.76 per cent compared to the national average of 2.53 per cent.

The measures that have been undertaken will surely bring down the case count drastically, he added. Mr Sinha ruled out the chances of a complete lockdown at the moment unless there is a serious deterioration.

“The lockdown will continue in the broad-based containment zones wherein there would be complete restrictions,” he said. People in home isolation or those having any query related to Covid can dial 1800313444222 to receive necessary guidance and health advice. Facilities including dedicated medical help to ambulance services will be arranged through the helpline number.

The Safe Homes will be tagged with Covid Hospitals so that patients can be shifted whenever needed. Five hundred of the 6,000 beds in Safe Homes are vacant.

“Home isolation is best for asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic patients but if there is inadequate isolation facilities then one can shift to Safe Home,” said Mr Sinha, adding that if the patient is serious then he/she can be taken to a Covid hospital. Mr Sinha said that around 100 to 120 patients are admitted to hospitals per day and around 5,000 Covid beds will be added in the next one month.

The state government plans to increase testing facilities from 144 per million to 275 per million within a week. To emphasis on quality treatment, state government has set up a protocol management team comprising senior doctors and professors, to visit hospitals to ensure that necessary guidelines are being followed.

Presently, 83 per cent of the Covid patients suffer from co-morbidities and hospitals treat those as per guidelines. If the team finds lapses on the part of hospitals then show-cause will be slapped and if required legal or penal action would be taken.

With majority of cases being recorded from Kolkata and neighbouring districts of North and South 24-Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly, state government will treat the five districts as a cluster.

Again, separate teams have been set up for better management of Covid cases including Covid Infrastructure Augmentation Team for working in tandem with the health department, Safe Home Team for ensuring proper facilities at those places, Dead Disposal and Cremation Team and Covid Management Team.