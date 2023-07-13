West Bengal poll: Compensation sought for kin of those killed in poll violence

All Bengal Citizens Forum has demanded compensation for the kin of those who were killed in panchayat poll violence in West Bengal along with a job for one of the family members of the deceased. In all, 46 people are said to have died in the poll related violence in the state.

The president of the citizens forum Sailen Parbat said that the state administration and the State Election Commission have completely failed to provide safety and security to the common people during the panchayat election.

It is the duty of the state administration and the State Election Commission to ensure free and fair election, maintaining peace and harmony. The question which has arisen in the minds of lakhs of people is who should be held responsible for deaths during the election, he added.

“It is our demand that the kin of the dead should be paid a compensation of Rs 10 lakh and job to one of the family members. It is the duty of the state government to be with the bereaved families,” he said.

The forum president said that political violence, bloodshed and deaths have become a trend in West Bengal. Hence, Article 356 must be imposed two months prior to any election that takes place in the state. The life of every citizen is very precious,” he added.