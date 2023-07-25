West Bengal: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari flies to Delhi

Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, left for Delhi after concluding the legislative party meeting in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

While leaving the assembly, in response to media questions, he stated that he was going to Delhi for necessary work. It is believed that Suvendu went to the capital to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He flew to Delhi on a 3 pm flight. Earlier, he had returned from Delhi on Monday night. Suvendu had left for Delhi on Sunday night to attend the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) meeting.

It is believed that the meeting he was supposed to have with the Union Home Minister in Delhi on Monday could not take place. Therefore, Shah summoned him to Delhi again on Tuesday for an urgent meeting.

Besides Suvendu, the state president of BJP and Member of Parliament from Balurghat, Sukanta Majumdar, may also be present in the meeting with the Union Home Minister.

The Leader of the Opposition may not participate in Wednesday’s Assembly session due to his trip to Delhi. Therefore, he has entrusted the responsibility of taking care of the work of the Assembly to Manoj Tigga, the chief whip of the BJP Parliamentary party.

The BJP Parliamentary party has submitted a proposal to Speaker Biman Banerjee’s office to discuss the situation of violence against women in West Bengal. Before leaving the Assembly, Suvendu said: “We have asked for a discussion on this issue. If the matter is not allowed to be discussed, then we shall decide the next course of action.”