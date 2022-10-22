We will take the fight to the block level: BJP MLA

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also organized a protest march in the heart of the city, starting from the party office at Murlidhar Sen Lane and proceeding up to Esplanade, where the police stopped the march and arrested the leaders, including MLA Agnimitra Paul.

After coming out of police headquarters at Lal Bazar, Agnimitra said, “These atrocities will not be tolerated any more. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had promised to give 6,500 jobs in the education department.

If you cannot provide jobs, then she should resign from the post.” The BJP MLA was also at the protest site in front of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education in Salt Lake on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, when the police used force to evict the TET-qualified teachers after Section 144 of CrPC was applied in the area. She wowed to fight on behalf of the protesters.

She added, on Friday, “We are going for protests at the district and block level against the job fraud by the government and denying jobs to eligible teachers. The police atrocities against women, way past midnight, is totally unacceptable.

We also protest the way the agitators were picked up, arrested and then released at Sealdah.” She added that the protests will be mostly carried out by our youth wing (yuva morcha) and supported by the other wings of the saffron party. “We will again take up the protests from 1 November, after Chhath Puja as we do not want to disturb people during the festivities.”