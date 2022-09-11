We will make West Bengal an IT hub: Minister Babul Supriyo

Given the importance of information technology (IT) in development and good governance, we are committed to making West Bengal an IT hub, which will also ensure that our youths do not have to migrate to cities in other states for work, said Babul Supriyo, state’s IT and Electronics, and Tourism Development Minister.

“Young minds should not have to move to cities in other states, away from their families, for work. Our government is committed to bringing our talents back to West Bengal,” said Supriyo while addressing the ICT East Confederation of Indian Industries here.

He implored businesses to embellish IT hubs in Kolkata and recruit locals and said that the state government is making every possible effort to ensure the ease of doing business. He said that he is personally working to make West Bengal a strong IT hub blessed with an enabling business atmosphere.

It is worth mentioning that Supriyo, an MLA from Ballygunge, is leaving nothing unturned as Information Technology and Electronics and Tourism Department Minister, to transform West Bengal into an IT hub under the able leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.