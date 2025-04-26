Logo

# Bengal

WBSSC gets a new secretary

Amidst irregularities in recruitment of teachers notwithstanding, the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) today got its new secretary – the post which lay vacant for quite some time now.

SNS | Kolkata | April 26, 2025 9:52 am

Nabanna sources said that Arun Kumar Roy, a WBCS (Executive) officer of 1996 batch, has been appointed as the new secretary to the School Service Commission (SSC). He succeeds Arnab Chatterjee, the former secretary, who has retired. A notification to his appointment has been issued by the state education department, claimed a source in the know.

The appointment of Mr Roy as secretary to the SSC assumes significance, sources said. More so, it came at a time when the SSC is reeling under a vertex of corruption in recruitment of teachers and its role in conducting itself is under the scrutiny of the Supreme Court.

Moreover, a source in the know also claimed that with the Supreme Court deadline asking the autonomous body for appointment of teachers to complete the process of floating an advertisement on recruitment of teachers by 31 May, was nearing, the filling up of the post like secretary of the SSC is important.

