WBSEDCL new connections

This year, till Maha Sasthi morning, West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) has provided 50,550 temporary connections to puja committees throughout the state. For temporary connections, 337.15MVA extra load demand was met.

For the said connections, an amount of Rs 8.08 crore has been realised on account of security deposit. OnTuesday, Maha Panchami evening, the demand in WBSEDCL area was 7670 MW, including the additional Puja load.

To ensure better customer service, 1883 LT mobile vans have been deployed round-the-clock to counter any power disruption/ fault across all the districts. Similarly, for HT maintenance, 1,501 mobile vans have been deployed for any emergency.

