State administration today informed that power, water supply, telecommunication and other services have been restored in majority of the areas in the 16 affected districts that were ravaged by super cyclone Amphan last week.

The Centre is set to send a team to assess the total damage caused due to the cyclone that claimed 86 lives and affected six crore people in Bengal.

A total of 8,13,000 people were evacuated and three lakh people are still accommodated in relief camps in the affected districts.

A detailed assessment report on the damage caused by the cyclone to all the sectors is being prepared by the state government.

State home secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay said that WBSEDCL has restored all the 58 damaged substations and 273 out of 259 distribution substations. Power has been restored by WBSEDCL in 94 out of 103 municipal towns while work is being done on war-footing in the remaining nine municipal towns.

Among which, the progress of restoration work in Pujali is not satisfactory while work is on in other areas namely Budge Budge, Rajpur, Sonarpur, Ashoknagar and Gobardanga. WBSEDCL has restored power in 90 per cent areas of Hooghly, majority of the areas in East Midnapore and Nadia while work is being done with additional manpower in North and South Parganas that have been affected most by the cyclone.

For CESC, restoring power in south eastern and south western parts are huge challenge. “CESC is working very hard and state government is keeping constant pressure on them. Basic connectivity has been restored in most areas but there are still some problems in the pockets of a few localities,” said Bandopadhyay.

Additional teams have been brought from Rajasthan to help CESC in the restoration work in Jadavpur, Parnashree areas.

All the national and state highways have been opened and 85 per cent telecommunication and 60 per cent pipewater supply have been restored. The work of repairing embankments and bridges has already been started.