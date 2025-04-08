WBBSE’s fresh appeal to SC on allowing untainted teachers to continue

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on Monday made a fresh appeal to the court requesting it to ‘permit’ the untainted teachers and group C and D employees attached with government-aided secondary and higher secondary schools to continue in service till the new recruitment process to such posts is completed.

Requesting a modification in the judgment of the Supreme Court (SC), the WBBSE, said: “Permit the appointees not found to be tainted to continue in service till the end of the academic year or until process of fresh appointments to such posts is concluded, whichever is earlier.”

While addressing a meeting at the Netaji Indoor Stadium today, the chief minister Mamata Banerjee instructed the deprived teachers who have lost their jobs after the SC verdict on Thursday to resume their work at the schools where they were appointed.

“The government has not sent you termination letters. You can continue to teach the students,” the chief minister said.

The court, however, has given a second chance to those among the sacked candidates against whom no specific malpractice has been proved: they can appear in the next round of recruitment test in the same posts of assistant teachers, group C and D with appropriate age relaxations.

While reacting to the SC judgment cancelling appointments of such a huge number of teachers and other non-teachers, Miss Banerjee had also expressed deep concern at the state secretariat Nabanna saying the education system in the state would collapse with the invalidation of these employees.

Headmasters and headmistresses of around 15,500 government schools are still confused with ongoing developments since the SC issued the judgment.

They could neither ask the invalidated teachers and other employees to continue in service nor prevent them from coming to schools.

“We have not yet received any instruction from the state government as well as the WBBSE so far. The chief minister has also said today that no one will be terminated from the job so far. That’s why we can neither ask them to take classes in their respective schools nor prevent them from coming to schools,” said Chandan Maiti, headmaster of Krishnachandrapur High School in Mathurapur of South 24-Parganas district and state secretary of Advanced Society For Headmasters And Headmistresses.