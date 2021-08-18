Branding the Trinamul Congress government in West Bengal as ‘Talibani Sarkar’, BJP’s MP from Darjeeling Raju Bista today said that the state was “gradually headed for” President Rule.

Addressing the Press here today, Mr Bista reacted vehemently against the style of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s governance after his party leaders were arrested by the police in Siliguri today. Also the BJP’s national spokesperson, Mr Bista claimed that the Union Home Ministry will conduct a tripartite meeting, in order to resolve the Hill issues, including granting of a ‘Permanent Political Solution’ in early September this year.

Meanwhile, political observers wondered how the BJP government at the Centre can expect cooperation from the Mamata Banerjee government, which the BJP leaders themselves are branding as ‘Talibani Sarkar.’ Asked to comment, Mr Bista said: “That is why I have said that this state is gradually moving towards Presidential rule.”

Mr Bista, who is also the General Secretary of the party’s youth wing at the national level, added: “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee frequently speaks about democracy, quoting the Indian Constitution. It is simply her drama and practically she does not obey the Constitution. The state is fast headed for destruction during the tenure of Miss Banerjee.”

“I would request through the media that the Rashtrapati, Pradhan Mantri and Griha Mantri should visit the state to watch the situation here and save Bengal by imposing President’s Rule,” Mr Bista said, adding, “The expectation of the people in this region, who are waiting for development and identify, will be fulfilled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has resolved many pending issues like abrogation of Article 370 and even Ram Temple.”

Notably, BJP leaders, including Union minister of State for Minority Affairs John Barla, MP from Balurghat Sukanta Majumder, and Jalpaiguri MP Jayanta Roy were in Siliguri today to join a rally called Sahid Samman Yatra to pay homage to the around 150 BJP leaders and workers, who were killed allegedly by Trinamul Congress-backed miscreants. Police denied permission for the Yatra and arrested at least 25 BJP leaders and workers this morning.

The objective of the yatra was also to boost the morale of BJP party workers and leaders, who have been demoralised, following attacks by Trinamul Congress-backed goons after the TMC came to power after the Assembly results, party leaders said.

Another Union Minister of State for Home department, Nishit Pramanik, also arrived around 4.30 pm at Bagdogra here today. Addressing the Press, Mr Barla said that Miss Banerjee was afraid of BJP leaders and workers and had been fearing defeat in the rural and civic elections. “As a result, in the name of development, she has unleashed ‘santraas’ (fear) and is quarrelling with the Centre,” Mr Barla said.

On the issue of a separate state of North Bengal, Mr Barla said: “I have upheld the voice of the people of North Bengal. The top leadership of our party, as well as the Prime Minister, will think of it in an appropriate time.” Mr Barla also claimed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee won many Assembly seats, where BJP candidates performed well, by applying “tricks and cleverness”, in South Bengal.

Meanwhile, police allegedly stopped Nisith Pramanik’s convoy at Bagdogra in the evening. Trouble broke out after the police intercepted several members of the Greater Cooch Behar People’s Association (GPCA), who were present to greet the Union minister, and whom police detained and stopped them from joining the BJP’s programme.

“We have come to know that democracy is being killed in the state. Today we noticed how police attacked people’s representatives,” Mr Pramanik told reporters.

Former state tourism minister and TMC leader, Gautam Deb, on the other hand, said that as the Union minister, Mr Pramanik should have known the Constitutional system and responsibilities of a state government. “His allegation is simply cheap politics. He shouldn’t say like this. He should concentrate on his job and development of this region,” Mr Deb said