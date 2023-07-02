WB: Guv CV Ananda Bose visits injured in Dinhata violence

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Sunday paid a visit to a private hospital in Cooch Behar to meet the injured in the violence at Dinhata.

The Governor spoke to the Cooch Behar superintendent of Police and the district magistrate. He also spoke to the hospital authorities asking them to ensure the “best treatment” for the five injured, who had been shifted to the private healthcare facility from the Dinhata hospital.

Earlier, on Friday, the West Bengal Governor called up deceased Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker Babu Haque’s brother, Rahmat Ali, enquiring after the bereaved family and promising all assistance.

In fresh violence ahead of the July 8 panchayat polls, clashes had broken out between the TMC and BJP workers in Dinhata, resulting in the death of Babu Haque, who was identified as a TMC worker.

The state has seen several incidents of violence around the filing of nominations for the panchayat polls as well as after, including one where crude bombs were allegedly hurled at a Block Development Office (BDO) at Ahmadpur in Birbhum district.

A TMC worker was also allegedly beaten to death in the Malda district.

The panchayat elections will be held in a single phase, with the counting of votes scheduled on July 11.

The polls are likely to see a fierce tussle for control of local administrations between the ruling TMC and the BJP and will be a litmus test for both parties ahead of next year’s Lok Sabha elections.