Fearing yet another attack of the Covid-19 third wave in the country by August, the West Bengal government has started taking precautionary measures to fight the pandemic in the state that has already been ravaged by the second wave since April.

The health department headed by the chief minister Miss Mamata Banerjee has already decided to take several strong measures so that the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic would cause minimum damage in the state. The health department has decided to keep an adequate supply of oxygen as much as possible everywhere, including remote villages in Bengal.

There had been an alarming crisis in the supply of medical oxygen during the second wave of the pandemic in the state. Deaths of Covid-19 patients had also been reported because of the alleged non-availability of oxygen in some parts of Kolkata and districts.

“We are getting prepared with all kinds of maximum precautionary measures including an adequate supply of oxygen so that the third wave could make minimum damage this time. Oxygen plants are coming up in districts to keep the flow of oxygen supply normal in remote blocks across the state,” a senior official of the public health wing of the health department said.

Around 13 liquid medical oxygen plants and more than 110 pressure swing absorption oxygen plans are coming up in districts, he said requesting anonymity.

“We are seriously concerned about the districts ahead of the third wave. The reason is that novel coronavirus cases are on the rise in some districts like Darjeeling, West Midnapore, North 24 Parganas etc at a time that the number of cases is coming down in cities like Kolkata and Howrah. It would be difficult to control the pandemic if the deadly viral infections affect more districts,” according to him.

The health department has already held several meetings with different committees of the Covid-19 control and prevention programmes to chalk out plans on how to fight the third wave.