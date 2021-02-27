In conformity with Covid protocols, voters will have to wear gloves while casting their vote in the polling booth and dump the gloves in containers, said the state election commission.

“Every voter at polling stations will be provided with gloves to avoid contamination in conformity with Covid protocol. Containers will be placed in every polling booth to dump the gloves. Moreover, all the polling stations in this poll would be on the ground floor as per EC direction,” said Ariz Aftab, state chief electoral officer (CEO).

On the question of likelihood of violence during the polls, he said, “There will be adequate central forces to conduct free and fair polls”. The CEO also said that there would be in all 1,01,916 polling booths across state.

The total number of voters as per the final electoral roll are 7,32,94,980 out of which there are 3,73,66,306 male voters and 3,59,27,084 female voters and 1,590 third gender voters. In the last General election in 2019 the voter turnout was 81.69 per cent. While in the last Assembly polls held in 2016 it was 82.50 per cent.