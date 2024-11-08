Logo

# Bengal

Villagers stop coal production over burning ghat

The villagers of Samdih stopped coal production of Dabur Colliery of Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) today morning demanding restoration of the local burning ghat.

SNS | Kolkata | November 8, 2024 8:33 am

representational image (iStock photo)

The villagers of Samdih stopped coal production of Dabur Colliery of Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) today morning demanding restoration of the local burning ghat. They have alleged that due to coal excavation, the burning ghat of the village will be demolished.

“We have only one burning ghat in our Samdih village. If ECL tries to remove it for coal production we will face a lot of problems. So, all of us protested today. We will not allow removing our burning ghat,” said Sanatan Gorai, a villager.

The villagers have demanded that ECL can either reconstruct the burning ghat elsewhere. They have claimed that they have placed their demands to the top management, but so far they have not spoken to them. Swapan Mandal, another villager, said that they have submitted mass petitions to ECL twice on this issue.

Due to the agitation of the villagers the coal production has been affected. So far, ECL has not given any official statement on this issue and the company version was not available.

