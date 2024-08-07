VHP voices concerns over Bangladesh’s socio-political situation

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) North Bengal Chapter has raised alarm regarding the deteriorating socio-political climate in neighbouring Bangladesh, particularly following a sudden escalation in tensions prevailed yesterday. Narayan Mandal, President of VHP North Bengal, called for the protection of non-sectarian Muslim civil society in Bangladesh, highlighting the potential risks they face due to the rising influence of fundamentalist groups such as Jamaat.

“Their lives may also be at risk due to the growing Jamaat/fundamentalist influence in Bangladesh. Persecution of minorities has been a recurring issue over the past decades. To prevent further atrocities, international human rights organizations, including the United Nations, must actively monitor the situation,” Mr Mandal stated. Mr Mandal also expressed concerns about the presence of extremist forces like Jamaat and ISIS in Bangladesh, some of which have been reported to operate within India. He urged that India’s security status, particularly in border areas, should remain stable amidst these developments. Lakshman Bansal, another VHP leader, emphasised the need for preparedness in case a significant number of minority communities from Bangladesh seek refuge in India.

“From a humanitarian perspective, appropriate shelter camps for these refugees should be established in advance. We must also ensure that militants do not infiltrate under the guise of refugees,” Mr Bansal asserted. The ongoing turmoil has left many Indian students, businessmen, and tourists stranded in Bangladesh. Bansal stressed the urgent need for protective measures and safe return arrangements for these individuals. In light of recent incidents, VHP leaders appealed to both society and local administration to maintain peace in Bangladesh and its bordering regions, especially West Bengal.

They reported multiple instances of vandalism targeting temples and Hindu homes amid ongoing student movements. Mr Mandal urged the new Bangladeshi administration to ensure the protection and reconstruction of damaged Hindu temples, while also calling on the Government of India to take an active role in safeguarding minority communities. Mr Bansal echoed this sentiment, demanding protection for all minority groups in Bangladesh, including Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, Sikhs, and Christians. Sources said over 60,000 villages were attacked since yesterday