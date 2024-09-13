Vegetable prices unchanged despite 72-hours truckers’ strike

The Federation of West Bengal Truck Operators Association have called 72 hours chakka Jam from 11 September to press for their seven-point demands.

People fear that three days’ truck strike would lead to acute shortage of green vegetables, potatoes, onions and other eatables. However, in the district, the transportation of vegetables, potatoes, onions and district agricultural products are carried on by mini-trucks and pick-up vans. Moreover, the wholesale market traders, to overcome the possible shortage of potatoes and onions and other agricultural produce, have already stacked potatoes and onions beforehand.

The green vegetables from the districts are reaching district wholesale markets uninterrupted. There has been no obstruction by the members of protesting truckers’ association.

The daily customers are happy that the prices of the green vegetables, potatoes and onions are stable.

The supply of eggs and fish has been affected. Short supply of fish and eggs have led to a hike in the prices and customers are hopeful that the prices of fish and eggs will fall soon after the normal truck services are resumed and the inter-state transportation gets back to normalcy.

The organization secretary of the Federation, Prabir Mukherjee, said, “We have no intention to disrupt the normal transportation of goods but we are incurring great losses in our business. We have been pressing for our demands for a long time but till date our demands have not been met. Finding no other option, to attract the attention of the concerned authorities, we are observing chakka Jam for 72 hours.