Amid the ongoing controversy after images and videos of several youths with obscene words written on their bodies during Basanta Utsav celebration went viral, vice-chancellor of Rabindra Bharati University Sabyasachi Basu Ray Chaudhary tendered his resignation today.

He has informed that he has already sent his resignation letter to the Governor and the education minister Partha Chatterjee. However, sources claimed that the education minister is yet to receive any resignation letter. Earlier, reacting to the incident, the education minister termed the incident shameful and said, “It is a shame for Bengal as well as its cultural heritage.”

Meanwhile, five of the accused reportedly came to the campus today and surrendered in front of university authorities after offering their apologies. None of them are students of RBU.