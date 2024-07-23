Uttam Kumar film festival from Wednesday

Shilpi Sangsad will organize Uttam Kumar film festival at Nandan from 24 July, the death anniversary of the matinee idol.

Uttam Kumar had set up Shilpi Sangsad to assist poor technicians and those associated with the Bengali film industry. Uttam Kumar died on 24 July, 1980, more than four decades ago but his craze has not diminished over the ages.

The film festival will start on 24 July and end on 7 August. Two film shows will be held at 3 pm and 6 pm. Tickets are priced at Rs 40, Rs 50 and Rs 60.

The festival will start with Sharey Chuattar acted by Uttam Kumar and Suchitra Sen at 3 pm at Nandan-I. At 6 pm, Sabar Uparey will be screened.

The other films that will be screened include Mouchak, Mon Niye, Antony Firingee, Sadanander Mela, Raikamal Sathihara, Chowringhee, Surya Toron.

The other films that will be screened are Uttrayan, Andha Atit, Jiban Trishna, Prithibi Amarey Chay, Rajkumari, Kokhono Megh, Abak Prithibi, Suno Bara Nari, Priyo Bandhobi, Putra Bodhu, Raj Kanya, jadi Jantem, Abhayer Biye, Sesh Anka, Shyamali, Upahar, Jiban Mrityu, Ekti Rat, Sei Chokh and Thana Theke Aschi.

Uttam Kumar fell sick while shooting Ogo Badhu Sundari. He had a massive heart attack on 24 July night. He was taken to a private nursing home where he died some time later.

Utam Kumar had acted in two of Satyajit Ray’s films, Nayak and Chiriyakhana where he played the role of detective Byomkesh Bakshi.

He had also acted in some Hindi films like Chotisi Mulakat, Kitab, Anand Ashram and Kitab.