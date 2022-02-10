US Consulate partners with edn dept to train English Language teachers

The US Consulate in Kolkata has partnered with West Bengal government schools in its launch of the TESOL Core Certificate Program (TCCP), offered by the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi in partnership with TESOL International, where around 25 English Language teachers from schools across eight districts are participating.

The Consulate, in its statement, stated this is the first time the U.S. Consulate, Kolkata, is directly working with the West Bengal School Department on a training program to engage teachers who can share the learning with their peers and implement the best practices in their classrooms. The TESOL Core Certificate Program is an intensive 140- hour, English language teacher training programme.

Programme participants will learn research-based teaching strategies. Upon graduation, they will be better equipped to guide fellow teachers in creating student-centred, critical thinking classrooms that provide students with the English language proficiency and 21st-century skills envisioned by India’s National Education Policy. Through these courses, the U.S. Embassy aims to support state governments in the professional development of a cohort of K-12 teachers who, in turn, can support the professional development of teachers in their state.

The consulate claimed that the model has worked successfully with the Delhi government which now has about 200 mentor teachers supporting 10,000 English teachers, who in turn enhance the English capacity of 2.2 million Delhi students.

At the launch ceremony, the U.S. Mission’s Minister Counselor for Public Affairs, Gloria Berbena, joined President of TESOL International, Gabriele Kleckova in welcoming the participants. Ms Berbena said, “We strongly believe that English is a vital tool for students to access higher education, enhance their employment opportunities, and fulfil their dreams. Teachers play a critical role in this endeavour and in shaping the future of this country”.