Montessori teachers’ training programme

SPK Jain Futuristic Academy launched its new montessori teacher training’ programme, developed in collaboration with the Ican Montessori Training Centre (IMTC), Bengaluru.

Professor Shabina N Omar, officer on special duty at the educational directorate of the department of higher education also graced the occasion by sharing her insights. She said, “I speak not as an officer of the state government, but as a mother, an educator, and a professional connected to higher education. I believe it is how we treat the roots that decide the future of a plant. Montessori training is the cultivation of emotional quotient, inter- and intra-personal skills, self-confidence, and soft skills. The world today depends on upskilling and Montessori training is one of them. It upskills the educator who deals with fresh minds supple as clay, which will imbibe influence on society and the nation.”

