Uproar over TMC MLA Lovely Maitra’s remarks, FIR filed

An FIR has been filed against Trinamul Congress (TMC) MLA Lovely Maitra, who has also been cautioned by her party for a controversial remark.

Maitra had stated that there would be “revenge, not change,” and specifically targeted CPM leaders Sujan Chakraborty and Sayan Banerjee, who is also an advocate. In response, Sayan filed a complaint against her at the police station. Lovely Maitra made the remarks during a sit-in protest in Sonarpur against the incident at R G Kar Medical College, warning the opposition of “revenge,” which sparked of controversy. Consequently, the TMC has warned her, clearly stating that such comments will not be tolerated.

The CPM leader and lawyer Sayan Banerjee filed a complaint against Maitra at the Sonarpur police station. However, Sujan Chakraborty refrained from commenting much on her remarks, saying, “She is young, her understanding is limited. I won’t counter these comments.”

Advertisement

There was also an uproar over comments made by actor and TMC MLA Kanchan Mallick, who later apologized in a Facebook Live session. On Monday night, following the R G Kar incident, TMC’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee posted on his X handle, urging people to avoid using offensive language. Shortly afterwards, Kanchan Mallick expressed regret in a Facebook video, saying, “Yesterday, I made a comment for which I was criticized. I am ashamed and sorry for what I said. I am not trying to justify myself. I humbly accept my mistake.”

However, Lovely Maitra has yet to respond to her remarks.

On Monday, Abhishek Banerjee posted on X, clearly stating that no attempt will be made to silence the voices of civil society and the medical community, and that everyone has the right to freedom of expression. After this post from the party’s second-in-command, Kanchan Mallick apologized for his comment in a video post on Facebook. On Tuesday, Lovely Maitra was cautioned. According to sources within the TMC, the top leadership warned her to refrain from making comments that could further complicate an already delicate situation.

Regarding this, CPM leader Sujan Chakraborty commented, “It was appropriate to warn her. There’s a constant stream of abusive language coming from the ministers of north Bengal, the MLAs of Kalna and Canning, and the MLA from Sonarpur. Threats and provocations are ongoing. But I don’t know what TMC means by cautioning her. I don’t count people like Lovely. She’s young and doesn’t understand much.”