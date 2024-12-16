Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar ‘appreciates’ Firhad Hakim’s statement

Union Minister of State for Education and BJP’s West Bengal president, Dr. Sukanta Majumdar, today expressed ‘gratitude’ to Kolkata Municipal Corporation Mayor Firhad Hakim for his recent remarks. Speaking to reporters in Siliguri, Dr. Majumdar said: “I would like to thank and appreciate Firhad Hakim for his recent statement, which seems to have come from the depths of his heart. What Mr. Hakim truly desires, he has now revealed publicly. He is not alone in this sentiment—several Muslim ministers, MLAs, and MPs belonging to the Trinamul Congress share the same vision.

The unfortunate reality is that a significant section of the Muslim community in Bengal harbours a similar dream as Firhad Hakim and believes that one day they will become the majority and dominate governance.” Dr. Majumdar’s remarks were in response to Firhad Hakim’s recent statement where he claimed, “Muslims, who are currently a minority, will one day become the dominating majority if God blesses us.” Reacting sharply to this, Dr. Majumdar commented: “If such a scenario unfolds, no one can predict what their fate will be. Both Bangladesh and Pakistan serve as cautionary examples.

People in these countries, including Muslims, are not living in peace or prosperity. How can anyone be happy in Pakistan when the price of flour has skyrocketed to Rs. 400 per kilogram?” Dr Majumdar made these comments while attending the Laksha Konthe Geeta Path (Geeta Chanting by One Lakh Voices) programme in Siliguri, organised to promote unity among followers of Sanatan Dharma. The event was graced by several prominent political leaders, including former BJP state president and MP Dilip Ghosh, Arjun Singh and MPs Raju Bista, Jayanta Roy, as well as numerous ascetic monks.

Thousands of attendees, primarily Sanatan Dharma followers, gathered to advocate for world peace and unity. Amid ongoing unrest in Bangladesh, the attending monks emphasised the need to protect and preserve Sanatan Dharma, though they refrained from making aggressive statements. “This programme is solely dedicated to fostering world peace,” a monk remarked. Meanwhile, Dilip Ghosh highlighted the urgency of collective efforts to safeguard the existence of Sanatan Dharma. “The time has come for unity to ensure our survival,” he said. Political analysts interpret these developments as part of the BJP’s broader strategy to consolidate Hindu votes by emphasising its Hindutva ideology and advocating for Sanatan Dharma.