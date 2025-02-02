Union Budget: A mixed bag of hopes and concerns

The Union Budget 2025-26 has sparked a wide spectrum of reactions, ranging from optimism over economic growth initiatives to deep concerns about neglected sectors.

While industry leaders welcomed fiscal prudence and investment-friendly measures, trade union representatives voiced disappointment over the lack of direct support for vulnerable workers, particularly in the tea industry.

Arnab Basu, president of the Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI), hailed the budget as a balanced and forward-thinking exercise. He praised the much-anticipated income tax rationalisation, which has brought relief to the middle class, along with higher TDS limits for house rent and senior citizen savings. He also welcomed tariff adjustments and customs duty reductions on essential imports, such as electronics and life-saving medicines, which he believes will ease inflationary pressures. Calling the Budget “aspirational yet fiscally responsible,” Basu pointed to the government’s commitment to keeping the fiscal deficit at 4.8 per cent for FY25 and targeting 4.4 per cent for FY26. He emphasised the crucial role of MSMEs, which contribute 45 per cent of India’s exports, and highlighted budgetary measures such as customised credit cards for MSMEs, a ‘fund of funds’ for start-ups, expanded capital access, and higher investment and turnover limits for small businesses.

Darjeeling MP Raju Bista expressed strong support for the budget’s focus on tourism and infrastructure, particularly in rural and underdeveloped regions. He highlighted the government’s plan to develop 50 key tourism sites in collaboration with state governments, which he believes will unlock economic potential in previously overlooked areas. He pointed out the Rs 1.5 lakh crore allocation for state infrastructure via interest-free loans, which, if utilised effectively, could accelerate regional economic development.

P K Bhattacharjee, secretary general of the Tea Association of India, took a cautious approach. While acknowledging that the budget does not include direct relief for the tea industry, he pointed to several policy measures that could have a positive impact. One of the most significant announcements was the National Mission on High Yielding Seeds, which aims to improve agricultural productivity, including in tea plantations.

While industry leaders found silver linings in the Budget, trade union representatives reacted with frustration. Nirjal Dey, president of INTTUC Darjeeling (Plains), outright dismissed the Budget as a missed opportunity for tea plantation workers in north Bengal. He criticised the government for failing to mention the plight of tea workers, despite their longstanding struggles with low wages, poor living conditions, and job insecurity.

Zia ul Alam, convener of the United Forum of Tea Workers’ Unions, took an even more critical stance, warning that the Budget could hit daily wage earners and small producers the hardest. Alam argued that while the Budget speaks of growth and investment, it does little for the country’s most vulnerable sections, leaving lakhs of plantation workers and daily labourers struggling.

Arijit Raha, secretary general of the Indian Tea Association, called the Union Budget progressive, highlighting its focus on tourism development and rural prosperity. Mr Raha welcomed the enhancements in nutritional support through Poshan 2.0 and Saksham Anganwadi, particularly for the northeast.