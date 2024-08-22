Unidentified woman’s body found in city

The body of an unidentified woman was found early in the morning in a bush by the roadside at Nonadanga Sabujpalli area, Ward 108, under Anandapur police station. The BJP national IT Cell in-charge and Bengal co-observer Amit Malviya demanded a high level probe into the incident. The incident took place at a time when the entire state is in a tense situation due to the R G Kar hospital incident.

The incident has sparked panic in Anandapur. The police arrived at the scene after receiving information. The body has been sent for autopsy, and the police are trying to determine the identity of the deceased. According to police and local sources, in the morning, some passersby noticed something lying in the bushes by the roadside in Anandapur. Initially, they couldn’t make out what it was, but upon approaching, they discovered the bloodied body of a woman. As the news spread, local residents gathered at the spot.

However, none of the locals could identify the woman. The police were informed, and they recovered the body. The police have reported that the woman’s body bore multiple injury marks and was bloodied. After speaking with local residents, the police suspect that the woman was murdered elsewhere and her body was dumped at the spot.

Mr Malviya wrote on X-Handle: “Just another day in Mamata Banerjee’s West Bengal. In Nonadanga Sabujpalli area, ward 108 of Anandapur PS, a woman was found dead in the bushes. It is not clear if she was assaulted before being murdered. Women’s lives don’t matter in Bengal. Countless murders happen and no one gets to know anything. WB Police ensures things are never reported and matters are brushed under the carpet. If one outrages and demands accountability, Mamata Banerjee dismisses it calling it a minor incident or worse, character assassinates the victim.”