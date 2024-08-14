UN delegation discusses state model on diabetes control

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee today held a meeting with UNICEF delegation, which had called on her at the state secretariat, Nabanna. Sources claimed the delegation discussed the West Bengal model for care for type 1 diabetes patients.

Later, Miss Banerjee on her X-handle wrote, “A high-level delegation of UNICEF met me today at Nabanna. They praise the West Bengal model of care for Type 1 Diabetes patients and are looking forward to greater collaboration with us in the Non-communicable Disease space for children.

Glad that they appreciate our performance and seek to work in intensive cooperation with us.

West Bengal is a model for countries!!”