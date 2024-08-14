Logo

Logo

# Bengal

UN delegation discusses state model on diabetes control

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee today held a meeting with UNICEF delegation, which had called on her at the state secretariat, Nabanna.

SNS | Kolkata | August 14, 2024 11:25 am

UN delegation discusses state model on diabetes control

Pic from Mamata Banerjee's Facebook page.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee today held a meeting with UNICEF delegation, which had called on her at the state secretariat, Nabanna. Sources claimed the delegation discussed the West Bengal model for care for type 1 diabetes patients.

Later, Miss Banerjee on her X-handle wrote, “A high-level delegation of UNICEF met me today at Nabanna. They praise the West Bengal model of care for Type 1 Diabetes patients and are looking forward to greater collaboration with us in the Non-communicable Disease space for children.

Glad that they appreciate our performance and seek to work in intensive cooperation with us.

Advertisement

West Bengal is a model for countries!!”

Advertisement

Related posts

# Bengal

CM vows CBI probe if no headway by Sunday

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday that the probe in the alleged rape and murder of the trainee doctor of Kolkata-based R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital will be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation