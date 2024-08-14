UN delegation discusses state model on diabetes control

Hawkers from Bengal in Odisha return after getting Bangladeshi tag
Overcoming the trauma of being harassed and beaten after being labelled as ‘Bangladeshis,’ 35 workers have returned to Bengal from Odisha.
Chief minister Mamata Banerjee today held a meeting with UNICEF delegation, which had called on her at the state secretariat, Nabanna. Sources claimed the delegation discussed the West Bengal model for care for type 1 diabetes patients.
Later, Miss Banerjee on her X-handle wrote, “A high-level delegation of UNICEF met me today at Nabanna. They praise the West Bengal model of care for Type 1 Diabetes patients and are looking forward to greater collaboration with us in the Non-communicable Disease space for children.
Glad that they appreciate our performance and seek to work in intensive cooperation with us.
West Bengal is a model for countries!!”
