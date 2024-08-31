UK’s University of Southampton to set up campus in India

The University of Southampton (US) of the United Kingdom (UK) on Thursday became the first foreign academic institute to set up its campus in India under National Education Policy (NEP).

The campus will come up in the national capital region (NCR) of Gurugram in Haryana and be operational by offering courses likely from July in 2025.

Notably, the University Grant Commission (UGC) had in 2023 announced setting up and operation of campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions (FHEI) in India Regulations.

The Letter of Intent (LoI) to the university representatives was handed over by external affairs minister S Jaishankar during an event in Delhi on Thursday.

Earlier, the US submitted a proposal for opening of the branch campus in Gurugram and the standing committee constituted by Prof M Jagadesh Kumar, chairman of the UGC, approved the move. The committee comprises noted academicians from India and abroad to issue LoI as per UGC regulations, according to the commission sources.

The degrees awarded by Indian campus of the US will be the same as in the host university. The programmes offered in the branch campus of the US in India will have the same academic and quality standards.

“University of Southampton, Delhi NCR will deliver education, research and knowledge exchange and enterprise activity in the country,” a statement issued by the university read.

“The Indian campus of the University of Southampton is expected to start its academic programmes in July, 2025. The courses offered will be in subjects focusing on: business and management, computing law, engineering, art and design, bio-sciences and life sciences. With the starting of an Indian campus of the University of Southampton, it will be beneficial for students, in terms of extending course and study opportunities in India, and for research, knowledge exchange, enterprise and engagement,” Prof Jagadesh Kumar told The Statesman from Delhi.