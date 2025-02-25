Two women killed in separate road mishaps

Two women were killed in separate road accidents in Kolkata on Monday morning.

The incidents occurred at Wellington More and Exide More, near Rabindra Sadan. According to eyewitnesses, a school bus hit a middle-aged woman while she was crossing the road at Wellington More around 7 a.m. The woman was rushed to SSKM Hospital, where she was declared dead. In the second incident, a bus hit a woman, approximately 50 years old, while she was crossing the road at Exide More around 9 a.m. The woman was taken to SSKM Hospital’s Trauma Care Centre, where she succumbed to her injuries. The bus drivers involved in both accidents fled the scenes, but were later arrested by the police. The incidents have raised concerns about road safety and traffic management in the city.

In another incident, a minor girl was allegedly raped by a youth in Barrackpore, North 24-Parganas yesterday. The girl, a student of Class VIII, was on her way to tuition when the incident occurred. The accused youth has been arrested by the police. The incidents have sparked outrage and concern among locals, who are demanding stricter laws and better law enforcement to ensure women’s safety.

