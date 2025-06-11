Two miscreants arrested for brawl at night

Coke Oven police station, under Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC) of West Burdwan district has arrested two persons for antisocial activities inside a park at night.

Subir Sarkar, a resident of ward 41 of DMC in Mahananda Pally has alleged that at around 11 p.m. yesterday some youths were using abusive language and drinking inside a park adjacent to his house. When he went out and protested they threatened him with dire consequences.

Later, he along with local club members urged the youths to leave the place but the miscreants started abusing them. Getting a call, Coke Oven police rushed to the spot and arrested two persons from the spot.

Few hours later Subir Sarkar had woken up to find that some miscreants had set his four wheeler on fire, who fled from the place.

There were three people, said Mr Sarkar. He again immediately called the police for help and a fire tender doused the fire.

His vehicle was parked outside his house at night. The police have set up a camp at the site since this morning today. The OC and the ACP have visited the spot. Locals alleged that the locality has become a safe haven for miscreants at night.