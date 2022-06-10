Two killed in a random shooting in Kolkata

Kolkata witnessed a horrible picture on Friday afternoon. The corpse of a policeman was there on the Park Circus road, and a gun beside him. A few steps away, was the corpse of a lady too.

According to the locals, the policeman came out and started random firing. Residents immediately started fleeing. At that time a woman was coming through that road. She was shot dead. Witnesses claim that someone else was with the woman too. As per the locals, the policeman shot himself after shooting the lady. Locals complained that eight to ten rounds of bullets were fired. Policemen came to the area after hearing about the incident. They arrived at the scene within twenty minutes of the incident. The process of retrieving the bodies has been started. Lalbazar police officers have reached the area. The firearm is being taken away from the scene.

According to sources, the dead policeman was employed in the High Commission of Bangladesh and had joined the job recently. Residents of the area are terrified due to the incident. They claimed that there could have been more casualties in the area if there was a crowd. A lot of tension is there in the area due to this sudden incident.