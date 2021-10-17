Two held over threat calls to Rashid Khan

Kolkata police arrested two persons on Saturday from Uttar Pradesh in connection with alleged threat calls made to Indian classical musician Ustad Rashid Khan.

According to police, on the basis of a complaint lodged by the maestro’s wife at Netajinagar police station on 9 October, officers of the anti-rowdy squad of the detective department of Kolkata police arrested two persons from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Police sources said that the two men were known to the maestro and were alleged to be the former driver of his car and a cleaner, both of whom had allegedly been dismissed from their services a few months back. One of the arrested men had been identified as Deepak Aulakh, who the police said was a former driver.

According to police both had confessed to having made threat calls to the maestro and allegedly told police that the threat calls were made out of anger after being dismissed by Rashid Khan. An officer said that according to the complaint lodged at Netajinagar police, Khan’s family members had received a phone call a few days back, which allegedly threatened to kill the maestro in a sniper attack if he comes out of his home and also demanded Rs 50 lakh.

Following negotiations, the amount had allegedly been brought down to Rs 20 lakh. A family member of the musician said that Khan’s daughter had identified Deepak from his voice and a complaint was lodged accordingly.

The officer said that the investigation revealed that the accused would call over the mobile by masking the number to keep themselves untraceable. But police tracked the mobile tower location of the accused and the duo had been arrested from Uttar Pradesh, the officer said.