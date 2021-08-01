Two held with cattle, cough syrup

The North Bengal Frontier of the Border Security Force (BSF) has seized 11 cattle and cough syrup and apprehended two smugglers. BSF officers said they acted on a tip-off and troops of the border outpost, Bhadra, 174 Battalion, apprehended two Indian smugglers along with 245 bottles of ‘MKDyl Cough Syrup’ while they were illegally trying to smuggle them from India to Bangladesh yesterday.

The accused persons have been identified as Babar Ali and Enamul Islam, both residents of South Dinajpur district in West Bengal. The BSF has handed over the duo to the police, along with the seized items, it is learnt.

BSF officers said troops of battalions under the frontier had carried out special antismuggling drive in their respective border areas and seized 11 cattle, 320 bottles of the MKDyl Cough Syrup and other items from different border areas in the recent past.

“Alert troops are continuously maintaining alertness on the International border in order to thwart any attempt by anti-national elements to execute their nefarious design of smuggling and infiltrations,” an officer said.