Two feared trapped in debris after house collapse in W Burdwan

Two persons are feared trapped inside debris after a portion of a house collapsed in Sahebganj in Raniganj police station area.

Due to the ongoing demolition drive of the area for bypass road construction of NH-60 in Raniganj and incessant rainfall in the past few weeks, the house collapsed. Locals feared that many people are trapped under the debris.

Local Ballavpur police outpost and Raniganj police have reached the site with heavy earth moving machines to start rescue work.

Since the past two days there has been incessant rainfall in West Burdwan district. A vast portion of the district is inundated.

The rivers Damodar, Garui, Nunia rivulets and Tamla in Durgapur is swelling due to rainfall in the catchment areas.

DM of West Burdwan, S Ponnambalam has alerted the civil defense department and said that marooned people will be rescued.

Places like 13 No. Mor of Asansol station, Dipupara, Dhadka in Asansol North, Hutton Road, Railpar, national highway etc have been inundated. People going to Asansol station are facing problems due to waterlogging.

The incessant rainfall has increased the water levels in the upper catchment area of Damodar in Jharkhand and water level is rising in Panchet, Maithon dams of Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC).

Due to siltation and illegal encroachments in the banks of rivulet Garui and Nunia, every time Asansol faces heavy rains, the district headquarters of West Burdwan district gets inundated. Last time in a similar situation, three people were drowned in the Garui rivulet.