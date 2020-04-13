Covid-19 infections among medical professionals are posing a serious threat to the healthcare establishments in the state. After the report of the infection of the killer coronavirus among some government doctors including the superintendent of the Howrah District Hospital (HDH) a couple of days ago two more physicians were found positive for the disease today.

The development came as two more coronavirusrelated deaths took place in the state today, taking the official death toll to seven. The number of active cases in the state is 95, according to an official bulletin. Two emergency medical officers attached with HDH and a government hospital at Hazra in the southern part of the city respectively have been infected with Covid-19.

Their swab samples tested positive. They are to be quarantined in a government hospital equipped with Covid-19 treatment facilities. The HDH doctor has been admitted to the MR Bangur Hospital in the city while the other is at Beliaghata I D Hospital. Colleagues and family members of the two doctors have also been asked to stay in home quarantined for clinical observation, sources in the health department said.

Meanwhile, the critical care unit (CCU) of a nursing home close to the Park Circus tram depot was sealed today after an 80 year-old patient undergoing cardiac care treatment in the CCU was found coronavirus positive. His swab sample tested positive in a private laboratory along the EM Bypass today.

Soon after receiving the report of coronavirus infection in the patient the health department has decided to seal the nursing home for four days for sanitisation of the entire unit. Three doctors and several nurses who came in close contact with the patient have also been advised for quarantine for Covid-symptoms observation.

Sources said that the nursing home provides treatment mainly for cardiac patients. The hospital authorities have been asked to keep a close watch on other patients admitted to there.