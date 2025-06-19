Two-day expo for idea exchange and counselling

The JIS Education Expo 2025 was inaugurated today at the Dhano Dhanyo Auditorium, a two-day celebration of learning, aspiration, and academic excellence. The event was inaugurated in the presence of Sardar Simarpreet Singh, director, JIS Group; Biswarup Banerjee, singer and other dignitaries from the JIS Group.

The Expo showcased a wide range of academic offerings by the Group’s educational institutions, from diploma and undergraduate to postgraduate and doctoral programs, highlighting the Group’s vision towards innovation, industry relevance, and holistic development.

Advertisement

A key highlight of the inaugural day was the felicitation of Class X and XII board exam toppers from over 40 institutions in Kolkata. This ceremony not only applauded academic brilliance but also served as a beacon of motivation for thousands of aspiring students present at the venue.

Advertisement

Another feature of the Expo was the free one-on-one counselling sessions, where expert advisors assisted the students and guardians in navigating the ever-evolving landscape of education and career choices. From course selection to admission planning, these sessions aim to simplify decision-making for students at all stages.

Sardar Simarpreet Singh, said: “The JIS Education Expo is more than an event; it’s a mission to guide young minds, recognise merit, and bridge the gap between ambition and opportunity. Through this platform, we aim to nurture the leaders and change-makers of tomorrow.”