Two college students expelled for allegedly taking part in agitation

Two students of Saradamoni College in Bankura have been expelled from the college allegedly for taking part in the agitation for the R G Kar trainee doctor. Both of them are students of the fifth semester of the college.

Shyamal Santra, head of the department of the college and minister of state said that both the students have been raising funds in the name of agitation and have been expelled from the college after receiving complaints from other students.

Both the students have refuted the allegations and claimed that when they have been agitating on this issue like others in the state, nobody from the college has informed them not to take part in any agitation.

The matter has been doing the rounds in social media and netizens have sought immediate withdrawal of expulsion.