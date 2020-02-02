Survey Park police today arrested two persons in connection with the thrashing of a man over the suspicion of motorcycle theft. The incident occurred on Friday midnight in the South Park area.

The victim, identified as Monoj Mallick, has been admitted to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital and his condition is learnt to be stable. Police said that based on a complaint lodged by the wife of Monoj Mallick, two persons were arrested this morning.

“The two accused, Subhra Datta (28) and Biswajit Midya (30), along with many others assaulted 40-year-old Manoj Mallick suspecting him to be a motorcycle thief in South Park area at around 11.50 p.m. on Friday night. The victim was in drunken condition and received severe injuries on his head. He was rushed to Calcutta Medical College Hospital where he is undergoing treatment now. Mallick is a resident of the staff quarters at Jadavpur TB Hospital,” said DC ED Gaurav Lal.

Later a case was registered at Survey Park police station under IPC Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 114 (abettor presence when an offence is committed). A probe has been launched to nab the other miscreants who were part of the mob who assaulted Mallick. In a similar incident, a man, suspected of theft, was beaten to death by a mob at Manicktala last June.