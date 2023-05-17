Twin brothers secure first, second positions in V-B’s exam

In a rare incident twins from Birbhum have secured first and second positions in the Madhyamik examination held by Visva-Bharati.

The results were announced on Monday. Roddur Ahmed secured the first position with 870 out of 900 marks that is 96.97 per cent. His brother, Diganta got just one mark less, securing 869 out of 900 marks that is 96.56 per cent. Two schools under VisvaBharati that offer Madhyamik courses are Patha Bhavan and Siksha Satra.

The brothers used to study in Siksha Satra. Sons of Iqbal Ahmed, a local businessman and Antara Chatterjee a school teacher, Roddur plans to pursue medicine while his brother Diganta will take up engineering.

Mr Ahmed said along with their studies the two brothers are culturally very active. While Roddur is a vocalist, Diganta plays tabla and takes guitar training. Both are associated with a drama troupe in Bolpur, Amra Sabuj.

They took part in drama in school and have secured prizes for their performance, Mr Ahmed said. Subhra Mondol and Srimantika Saha have secured the third position jointly. Hiren Singha Roy, a retired banker, who settled in England and is a domicile of Birbhum, has presented Rs 10,000 each to the Ahmed brothers as a gesture of appreciation.