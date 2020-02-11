Sensation gripped after a Tollygunj actress was found hanging from the ceiling fan at her bedroom in Burdwan town this morning. The deceased, according to her family members, was suffering from severe depression since a few months as she was not getting proper opportunity to perform as a lead performer on the screen. Twenty three year-old Subarna Jash performed in a few television soaps aired by Zee Bangla and Colors Bangla in recent times.

She was a passout of Vidyarthi Bhavan Girls School in Burdwan town and then had moved to Kolkata where she completed her graduation in mass Communication. Then, she joined modeling and shared screens in TV serials like ‘Mayurpankshi’ where she earned a little fame. Subarna, according to her family members “Was frequenting between Burdwan and Kolkata very often. Four months ago she returned home and was unwilling to resume performing in small character roles.”

Nikhil Jash, her father said, “My daughter was depressed as she was failing to get a good break despite of her good attempts. She was not happy at all with the character roles she was offered which she had to perform over the months. The directors and producers though promised her but her name was dropped from a number of promising projects, which left her depressed.”

The police today recovered Subarna’s body and shifted to the Burdwan medical College & Hospital for postmortem. The police, after examining her social media posts, said, “She was further depressed after a broken relation. In last November, she had a Facebook post where she had mentioned this.”