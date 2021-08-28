Tripura: Stir over girl’s abduction

Tensions escalated in Tripura after a girl student who was preparing for the Trinamul Chhatra Parishad programme was allegedly abducted by ABVP and BJYM activists and kept in captivity.

The incident took place in Agartala (south) police station jurisdiction. Solanki Sengupta of Maharaja Bir Bikram College (MBB) in Agartala reached her college at about noon for a TMCP programme slated on 28 August when a group of ABVP students began abusing TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and party’s all-India national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. When she protested, she was dragged from the college and was kept in captivity and has sustained injuries, said Tripura TMC state president Ashishlal Singh.

He said that the girl had tried to contact Paramita Sen, TMC Youth Congress general secretary, who is in Tripura, over the phone. However, when Sen and other TMC youth and student leaders tried her phone it was unreachable and later switched off. The youth leaders along with the victim’s mother rushed to the Agartala (South) police station, which happens to be a woman police station and lodged FIR, demanding that they should immediately release the Sengupta.

A huge crowd gathered in front of the police station demanding the girl’s release. Singh alleged that ABVPbacked goons injured Sengupta and hit her on her ears and later they were forced to release her following people’s furore. She was taken for a medical test where Singh, Sengupta’s mother, Sen were present.

The ABVP and BJYMbacked goons also allegedly attacked Sen and other leaders, injuring them. Sengupta lodged an FIR in Agartala (South) police station against some ABVP students and demanded their arrests.

Trinamul chief today condemned such attack and sent Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen and party’s spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh to stand behind the people of Tripura.

Singh said they will launch a sit-in demonstration in front of Agartala (South) police station along with Dr Sen and Ghosh demanding the arrest of the perpetrators. Meanwhile, like in previous years, Miss Banerjee will address

TMCP members virtually on its foundation day 28 August.

“We are waiting eagerly for our party chief Mamata Banerjee and all-India general secretary Abhishek Banerjee to guide our future actions on various issues like exorbitant fuel, cooking gas prices, Centre’s privatisation of national assets, draconian farm laws,” said TMCP vice-president Sudip Raha.