Tripura govt defying SC, unleashing terror: TMC

Despite the Supreme Court’s order yesterday to ensure free and fair civic poll in Tripura, the BJP is unleashing unprecedented terror in the state, especially on women candidates forcing them to withdraw their candidature, said Ms Sushmita Deb, Rajya Sabha MP and in charge of Trinamul Congress.

She said Tripura deserves better. She alleged a Tripura BJP MLA from Ramnagar, Surajit Dutta, in the presence of chief minister Biplab Deb urged his workers not to show any mercy or courtesy to Trinamul candidates. He specifically urged his cadres to harass Trinamul Congress candidates in an open meeting, Ms Deb alleged.

“Even after the Supreme Court order, Tripura government is bent on encouraging jungle raj in the state,” she said. Yesterday also, BJP-backed goons attacked a woman candidate of ward 35 of Agartala municipality. Trinamul Congress state general secretary and party’s spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said: “The BJP chief minister Biplab Deb is deadly scared of Trinamul Congress. He has unleashed the goons who are kidnapping women candidates’ fathers or husbands and telling them that if they withdraw their candidature their kin will be returned.

Yesterday in Teliamuda, TMC flags and festoons were pulled down and burnt as BJP is suffering from fear psychosis, said Ashishlal Singh, Tripura Trinamul Congress coordinator. “We sincerely hope that Tripura police are listening to this,” said Ashishlal Singh. He said, “We would again move the Supreme Court and Tripura High Court against the Tripura BJP MLA who has threatened Trinamul Congress leaders and workers in presence of CM Biplab Deb who remained silent throughout such horrendous comments.”

He said, several complaints were filed in various police stations but initially police are dilli-dallying and later Trinamul Congress leaders forced them to take action against such harmads. Ms Deb said Biplab Deb has unleashed “Duare Goonda” or goonda Raj in Tripura.”It shows he is mortally afraid of Trinamul Congress especially after our national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s recent visit to Tripura.

“Trinamul Congress in Tripura has people’s sympathy,” Mr Ghosh said.”Trinamul Congress will come to power in Tripura in 2023.” Tripura Trinamul Congress candidates filed nominations in all 51 wards of Agartala on 3 November. Of 51 candidates, 25 are women candidates.

The women from the general caste, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe are contesting in the municipal poll in Trinamul ticket. Trinamul Congress also filed nominations for seats in Ambassa, Teliamuda and Khowai.

Trinamul Congress spokesperson Saket Gokhale also condemned the alleged detention of two women journalists by Tripura police. “I have issued a notice to P Unakoti with a copy to chief secretary, DGP Tripura Police and National Human Rights Commission in this matter. The intimidation of journalists using state machinery on behalf of political interests will not be tolerated. In solidarity with all journalists covering Tripura,” he posted on Twitter.

He also said, “Tripura government and its lawmakers are now violating the law of the land as by the Supreme Court. He also asked, “Why are the Central government or the NHRC silent now?” Is it the meaning of double-engine?