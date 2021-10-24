Tripura attack: TMC gives cops 12 hours to arrest culprits

Tripura Trinamul Congress steering committee members along with Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen and state PWD minister Moloy Ghatak today met the Tripura director general of police (DGP) to submit a memorandum over the brutal attack yesterday on Trinamul Congress workers, including Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Deb, who is also in charge of Tripura Trinamul Congress.

Dr Santanu Sen said, “We have given them 12 hours time to arrest those culprits who were responsible for yesterday’s attack on our Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Deb and other Trinamul leaders and workers.”

“We have been seeing that BJP-backed goons have attacked our national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s car, our youth leaders, two women MPs Dola Sen and Aparupa Poddar but police failed to take any action so far. If within 12 hours, they failed to nab the culprits then we will stage a greater movement and Tripura police and administration will be responsible for the consequences,” Dr Sen said.

He also said that his party will raise this issue in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament. Ms Sushmita Deb said, “The way the goons attacked us, it is clear that they have been given a free licence for such activities. In front of police, they organised the attack not even covering their faces. It proves the goons have administrative and political patronization.”

“Is it permissible to beat anyone in broad daylight?” she asked. Such attacks will ruin the peace and harmony of the state,” she said. “It is about time that the BJP government in Tripura takes cognisance of such issues and reinstate democracy in the state,” Ms Deb said.