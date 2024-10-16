Trinamul’s outreach move through Bijoya sammelani

Trinamul Congress will hold Bijoya sammelani in several districts to build intense contact with local people.

Interestingly, two Bijoya sammelani will be held in Birbhum district, the party has kept Anubrata Mondal out of the loop. Mr Mondal is out on bail now after being arrested by the CBI in a cattle smuggling case. In Murarai/ Nalhati, the sammelani will be held at Murarai-II block at 4 pm tomorrow. The organiser will be Mantu Mollick. in Murarai-I block, it will be held at 11 am and the organiser will be Binay Kumar Ghosh.

In Raniganj in West Burdwan, It will be organised by Rupesh Yadav at 11 am tomorrow. In Barrackpore, the sammelani will be organised by Raj Chakraborty and will be held at Sukanta Sadan at 5 pm tomorrow. In Minakhan North 24-Parganas, it will be held at 3 pm tomorrow and the organiser is Ayub Hossain Gazi.

In Kalna in East Burdwan, the meeting was organised by Shanti Chal. In Behala Paschim, which falls under South Kolkata, the Bijoya meet will be held by Sanchita Mitra. In Behala Paschim, it will be held at 5.30 pm and will be organised by Raghunath Patra. This is for the first time when Trinamul Congress has given the names of the organisers.

Veteran party leader Dr Shashi Panja will address the gathering in Behala Paschim and Behala Purba. The other leaders who will address the gathering are Raj Chakraborty, Trinankur Bhattacharya, Vivek Gutpa among others.

Trinamul Congress will announce the names of the candidates for the by-election that will be held on 13 November. By-elections will be held in six Assembly seats. The seats became vacant when the MLAs contested in the Lok Sabha poll and won the elections. The seats, where by-elections will be held, include Taldangra, Sitai, Naihati, Haroa, Medicipur and Madarihat. Out of these six seats, BJP had won the Madarihat in 2021. Manoj Tigga was elected from Madarihat Assembly seat. He was elected from Alipurduar Lok Sabha seat in 2024.

Hazi Nurul Islam, who was the MLA from Haroa, had resigned and was nominated from Basirhat Lok Sabha seat. Islam won the seat in the 2024 election. The seat fell vacant after he died recently. By-election will be held in Haroa seat and not in Basirhat Lok Sabha seat, which is also vacant.