Trinamul slams BJP state chief over temple comment

Trinamul Congress leaders came down heavily on Sukanta Majumdar for his comment that the Jagannath Temple at Digha is merely an amusement park.

At a time when there is great enthusiasm over the first Rath Yatra festival in Digha, the comment of the state BJP president and minister of state for education has not gone well.

Advertisement

Criticising him Chandrima Bhattacharya, state Trinamul Mahila Congress president said Mr Mazumdar was suffering from jealousy and inferiority complex.

Advertisement

“The Rath Yatra festival will be held at the temple with great enthusiasm. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee will be present in Digha to inaugurate the festival. Lakhs of people have visited the newly-built temple. Snan Jatra was observed with due solemnity. Mr Mazumdar wants to visit the temple like his colleague Dilip Ghosh, who had gone to the temple with wife. You are most welcome. The temple is for all, irrespective of religion even,” she said.

Dr Shashi Panja said: “It is an attack on lakhs of Hindus who had visited the temple and offered puja. People have received the prasad with devotion. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee had said the prasad will reach every household in Bengal. People will give the BJP a befitting reply in the 2026 Assembly election just like the way they did today in Kaliganj by-election.”