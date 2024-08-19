Trinamul protests in North Bengal over alleged rape, murder of doctor

In response to directives from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, leaders and supporters of the Trinamul Congress (TMC) took to the streets across various parts of North Bengal today, staging demonstrations to demand justice for the alleged rape and murder of a lady doctor at R G Kar Medical College.

District-level TMC leaders, along with several key figures holding various portfolios, including ministers, spearheaded the protests in their respective regions. The widespread demonstrations, which spanned from Cooch Behar to Malda, saw significant participation from not just party activists but also student groups, all united in their call for swift justice. In a parallel development, another group organised similar demonstrations late on the night of 14 August.

These protests were echoed in various towns from Siliguri to Malda this evening, with participants expressing their outrage and calling for justice. Adding a poignant dimension to the ongoing protests, a separate group has initiated a campaign ahead of the Raksha Bandhan festival. They are urging the public to tie a special Rakhi in memory of ‘Tilottama’, the woman doctor whose tragic death has given rise to widespread public outcry. Speaking to reporters, Siliguri Mayor Goutam Deb, a senior TMC leader and former minister, strongly condemned the crime and reiterated the demand for the harshest punishment for those responsible. “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has unequivocally demanded capital punishment for the culprits.

With the CBI now investigating the incident, following the directives of the Calcutta High Court, we urge the agency to expedite its investigation and bring the real perpetrators to justice,” Mr. Deb asserted. Meanwhile, Minister of State for Irrigation and North Bengal Development, Sabina Yeasmin, also emphasised the need for a thorough investigation. She stated: “The CBI must ensure that the true culprits, regardless of their position or status, are apprehended and held accountable. This includes probing the role of the former principal of R G Kar Medical College, if necessary.” Ms. Yeasmin further advised party leaders to exercise caution in their statements regarding the incident, underscoring the importance of measured and responsible discourse during such a sensitive time.