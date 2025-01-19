Trinamul praises police for prompt arrest of Sanjay Roy

The ruling Trinamul Congress, while reacting to the verdict pronounced by the Sealdah court on Saturday in the brutal RG Kar rape and murder case, praised the Kolkata Police (KP) for arresting the prime accused Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer of the city police, within 24 hours of the incident.

Opposition parties like the BJP, CPM and Congress are skeptical about the investigations of the case.

Trinamul Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh while speaking to reporters today defended the KP investigation, praising their swift arrest of Sanjay, held guilty by the court.

“The verdict pronounced by the Sealdah court justifies the KP’s work, which was precise and prompt.

Even the CBI’s investigation upheld city police’s findings in connection with the incident,” Mr Ghosh said.

He also slammed opposition parties and “certain groups” for their attempt to politicise the case. Their attempts to malign the state government have been disproven.

He highlighted chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s call for capital punishment and reassured that the investigation had followed due process.

The ruling party leader also ruled out claims of delays in the verdict as baseless, noting that the case was monitored by the Supreme Court throughout.

He added that allegations of unanswered questions were mere distractions, as representatives for all parties, including the victim’s family, had presented their arguments in court but lacked sufficient evidence to alter the proceedings.

The BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Assembly Suvendu Adhikari welcomed the conviction but stressed the need for an investigation into allegations of a larger conspiracy.

“We would have been happier if the former R G Kar Hospital principal, Sandip Ghosh and former Kolkata Police commissioner Vineet Goyal were also held accountable. The victim’s parents and junior doctors have raised valid concerns about potential involvement of others in the case. This must be taken into account thoroughly by the investigating agency,” Mr Adhikari said.

Expressing skepticism in the ongoing investigation Sukanta Majumdar, Bengal BJP president and union minister of state for education, “We welcome the judgment but many believe that several others may be involved in the crime.”

CPM politburo member Brinda Karat echoed similar concerns, stating, “Sanjay Roy may be guilty, but who are the powers shielding him?”