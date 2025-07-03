Trinamul posers to PM Modi during his foreign visit

Trinamul Congress has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the eve of his longest foreign tour whether he would raise some pertinent question with the international community.

The party has questioned how a country that has institutionalised terrorism as its de facto state policy faces no diplomatic isolation.

How is it that the leader of the free world openly professes love for a terror hub, offering trade deals and sharing meals with its army chief.

It further asked why are the global and financial bodies showering billions in aid on a state that harbours extremists and bleeds its neighbours.

Again, where does India stand in the evolving global order? And why does our much hyped geopolitical clout seem to be rapidly diminishing?

Trinamul Congress further said that more than two-and-a-half months have passed since the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam yet PM @narendramodi’s government continues to hide behind silence and PR gimmicks. Shri@abhishwekaitc asked 5 simple straight forward questions. But the Centre clearly has no answers.”

The party said it will continue to ask these questions loudly and relentlessly till they are answered by the BJP.

Party MP Mohua Moitra also questioned the silence of Mr Modi in answering the five questions raised by Mr Banerjee. The questions are why none of the terrorists involved in killing 26 innocent people have been arrested. Why no action was taken against those, who guard the border. How could the IB chief be given extension after one month of the Pahalagam incident. Again, what global impact does the visit of the MPs in different countries have?