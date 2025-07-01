Trinamul MLA replies to notice by party

Trinamul Congress MLA from Debra and retired IPS officer Humayun Kabir on Monday replied to the show-cause notice served to him on 26 June by the party.

According to the ruling party insiders, Mr Kabir didn’t admit his mistake or make any apology for offering money to the family of the deceased 10-year-old Tamanna Khatun at Kaliganj in his reply to the notice.

He, according to the insiders, clarified to the leadership on why he met the bereaved parents of the deceased Class-IV student at Molanda village in Kaliganj.

The ruling party MLA has reportedly clarified that he went to Molanda village and met the parents not as a political leader. He offered money kept in a packet to the victim’s mother Sabina Bibi on behalf of a NGO run by him.

The minor girl, who was killed in Kaliganj, Nadia, in a crude bomb explosion during a victory celebration organised by local Trinamul Congress leadership.

The party leadership sought an explanation from the MLA on why he offered money to parents of the child. The MLA had visited the residence of Tamanna on Wednesday and allegedly offered money, which Sabina refused.

Mr Kabir, however, said that he was visiting Kaliganj not as a politician but as an ordinary citizen.