Trinamul maintains Tripura push with eye on polls

The run-up to the Tripura Assembly elections, expected to be held early in 2023, is getting interesting with more and more leaders joining the Trinamul Congress.

Trinamul Congress leader in-charge of Tripura, Sushmita Deb said, “Those who want to fight against the BJP government are being attacked everywhere in Tripura. This is condemnable. I wish speedy recovery of our leader Majibur.”

She said current Assam chief minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma had been entrusted to help BJP win the previous Assembly election in Tripura and to set up a BJP government in the state. He had said that he would give jobs for everyone through missed calls. But there are no jobs here, and ever since they won the election, Biswa Sarma has never even visited Tripura.”

“I want to ask Biplab Deb about the hundreds of poll promises made in 2018 – be it on jobs or Special Economic Zone (SEZ) or even the promise of free education for girls. Three-and-a-half years have passed and the Biplab Deb government did nothing.

“The Trinamul did not come to Tripura to further its ambitions. We have come to stop BJP and its communal anti-people policies. We will have to stand united against the BJP government of Tripura and uproot them,” Sushmita

Deb said.

West Bengal law and PWD minister Moloy Ghatak said, “The CPI-M government in Tripura did not do anything in 25 years and the BJP government also followed suit. The BJP government at the Centre had promised two crore jobs and said it would bring back black money from abroad.

They had also said that they would deposit Rs 15 lakh in the bank accounts of every Indian. Instead, industrialists like Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi have looted the banks and fled India.”

The Bengal minister also said,”Indian economy is at an all-time low. Even as the international crude oil prices fell, the Centre hiked the prices. The Union government is selling off public properties and public institutions. Meanwhile, Mr Ghatak added,” in West Bengal, the Trinamul has formed the government for the third time and has become a welfare state. The Tripura government will not be able to run any of the schemes run by the Bengal government ~ be it Kanyashree, Rupashree, Swasthya Sathi or others,” he said.

He said, “Our national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has set his eyes on Tripura. He has said that if anyone attacks any Trinamul worker in Tripura, he will come to the state and stand by them.”

“Trinamul will select people from Tripura to fight the elections. We will not run the government from Bengal; we will build leaders who are from the state, who knows the people. We need to build a strong organisation for that,” Sushmita Deb said.

Subal Bhowmik, former Tripura minister said, “ The people of Tripura brought in the BJP government to oust the Communist government. Now, everyone is regretting the decision ~ we all are responsible for it, but that does not mean the BJP government will have its way and do whatever they want.” He said, “Democracy is all about its citizens, The people brought BJP to power, they will show them the door.’ Mamata Banerjee, along with all the Opposition parties, will fight against the BJP government at the Centre in 2024, said Tripura Trinamul state president, Ashishlal Singh.

“The People of Sonamura did not let BJP enter their area – they will lead the way in defeating the BJP as well. Let’s dream for a better Tripura for tomorrow, where Trinamul will lead the way,” he said.

Trinamul Youth general secretary Jaya Dutta said,”Those who are joining the party will have to take up the flag and fight to restore democracy. Biplab Deb has promised development ~ but he did not deliver anything. Mamata Banerjee does not just deliver speeches ~ she also keeps her promises,” she said.

“Bengal is the only state where healthcare is free, where so many social welfare schemes have been launched ~ people of Tripura are being deprived of it,” she said.